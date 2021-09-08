Remembering CSP Sgt. Brian Mohl: Wake to be Held at Xfinity Theatre Today

It has been almost a week since Connecticut State Police Sergeant Brian Mohl died in the line of duty after his cruiser was swept away in floodwaters in Woodbury and today services are set to begin.

Preparations are underway at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford to host the services for Sgt. Mohl.

“He served with dedication and courage, and a great deal of compassion for his troopers at the troop. He was the kind of Sergeant that really knew how to take care of his troopers and support them. And he knew his role as a supervisor was to support and have the backs of his troopers. He was a man of great integrity and in character," said State Police Union Executive Director Andrew Matthews.

Sgt. Mohl served with the Connecticut State Police for more than 26 years.

He died in the line of duty when his cruiser was swept away by floodwaters in Woodbury last week. The officer of the chief medical examiner determined Mohl died of blunt force trauma and his death was ruled an accident.

In a statement released over the weekend, Mohl’s family called the loss “immeasurable” and described him as an incredible person.

Other troopers describe Mohl as someone who brought dedication and courage to the job as well as a great deal of compassion to those he worked with.

“The loss of Sergeant Brian Mohl is a tremendous loss to the state police, but even a greater loss to his family, his wife, Susan, and his son, Brian. And really, we're just working really hard day and night to make sure that Sergeant Mohl is remembered and is honored in the way he deserves," Matthews added.

His fellow troopers also said they want to be there for Mohl's family, not just now, but in the future.

They're hoping the public will come out and show their support as well.

A procession will begin in Woodbury at 9:30 a.m. and it will make its way to the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford for the wake and funeral.

The wake is today from noon to 6 p.m. and the funeral is tomorrow at 11 a.m.