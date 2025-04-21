Remembering the life and legacy of Pope Francis

Some see Pope Francis as a reformer who addressed past scandals and embraced marginalized people.

“I wish he could have lived forever because he's so special,” Deirdre DiCara, the executive director of the Friends in Service to Humanity of Northwestern CT, said.

DiCara is remembering Pope Francis and the times she got to see him, including while attending mass in St. Peter’s Square.

She runs an organization in Torrington that operates a shelter and food pantry, and the Pope’s vision really resonated with her.

“We need to care about the homeless. We need to care about the hungry, the most vulnerable people. Everyone needs to focus on this in the world. So he's been an inspiration and a hero to me,” DiCara said.

Pope Francis had risen from a nightclub bouncer in Buenos Aires to becoming the first Pope from the Americas.

He reached out to gay and marginalized people, championed the plight of migrants and railed against climate change.

“Pope Francis was I think a pope that many people loved. I think his emphasis on the poor, his emphasis on just sort of getting Catholics to go and do something to make the world a better place, I think was something that a lot of people loved about him,” Benjamin Peters, University of Saint Joseph religious studies professor, said.

Peters pointed out Pope Francis would talk about issues that many global leaders did not speak about a lot, like climate change.

That really resonated with many people including students.

Some Catholic Church traditionalists were not as supportive of his actions and the more progressive wing criticized him, including for not taking strong enough actions when it came to sexual abuse by clergy.

Francis also worked on internal reforms to the church to make it more transparent, including being open to more voices.

“By incorporating a stance of listening in the governance of the church, I think that will have a profound impact for years ahead,” Rev. Kevin O’Brien from Fairfield University said.