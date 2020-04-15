Reminder: You Probably DON’T Have to Pay Taxes Today (or Even File an Extension)

Frantically working on your taxes to meet today's filing deadline? Stop. Go have another cup of coffee, and relax. In most cases, you don't have to file today, or anytime soon either.

April 15 was supposed to be tax day, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, that's changed at the federal and many state levels.

Here's the latest guidance for our state.

Federal Taxes

The IRS has automatically deferred the filing deadline to July 15.

Even if you owe money, you can wait til July 15 to pay it without penalty or interest, regardless of whether you're an individual or business.

If you're on an installment agreement for past taxes owed, those are suspended through July 15 as well, though interest will still accrue.

If you're getting a refund, you can still file whenever you want and get your refund about three weeks after filing, the IRS says.

If you're getting a $1,200 relief check under the March 27 CARES Act, bookmark this page to see the status of your payment and also update your payment information.

State Taxes

CONNECTICUT