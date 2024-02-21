Meetings about removing traffic lights on Route 9 in Middletown to be held this week

The state Department of Transportation has been working on plans to remove two traffic lights on Route 9 in Middletown and the public will have a chance to learn about the proposals on Wednesday and Thursday.

Between Jan. 1, 2019, and Dec. 31, 2021, there were 350 crashes that caused 86 injuries within this span of Route 9, according to the Department of Transportation, and the project goal is to improve safety and reduce congestion.



The state Department of Transportation will hold a public workshop on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Thursday, Feb. 22, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The meetings will be held at City Hall’s Council Chamber at 245 deKoven Drive in Middletown.

A public informational meeting is also scheduled for April 30 at Wesleyan University.

Learn more about the proposals here.