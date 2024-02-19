Removing traffic lights on Route 9 is focus of public workshop this week

This week, people can weigh in on plans to remove traffic lights on a stretch of Route 9 in Middletown, which sees a lot of crashes and traffic delays.

“My husband has been rear-ended before in front of the Canoe Club so it’s horrible having the stop signs and stop lights,” said Lisa Annis, of Middletown.

Many drivers were in favor of removing two traffic signals in the area, which can lead to crashes and traffic backup.

“Coming south and during rush hour, there are a ton of accidents over there on the two onramps. And just a miserable place to drive,” said Wyatt Bates, of Middletown.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

On this section, there were 350 crashes over three years with 86 people being hurt, according to state data.

This week the state Department of Transportation is welcoming “community participation and input as solutions are investigated to improve safety and reduce congestion.”

“They want to make Route 9 quicker. Make the traffic flow faster. So if they can take those lights out of there. They back up especially at the peak hours in the morning and night,” said Bonnie Olesen, of Middlefield.

Right now, two options are being considered that remove the lights and reconfigure the on and offramps.

The Route 9 Public Workshop will be taking place over two days.

On Wednesday, it’s from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and on Thursday, it’s from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Both sessions will be taking place at City Hall in Middletown.

People are encouraged to drop in at any time.

“You know you’re going 60, 65 miles an hour and all of a sudden you’re at zero. So I think anything they can do to remove (the lights) would be great,” said Annis.