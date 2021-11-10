Renee Dominguez Named New Haven Police Chief

Acting New Haven Police Chief Renee Dominguez has been named the city's new police chief by Mayor Justin Elicker, making her the first woman to be the permanent chief of the department.

Dominguez has been acting chief in New Haven since June. She had previously been responsible for the department's patrol division.

"Chief Dominguez as proved herself as a strong leader and the right person for the job," Elicker said.

She has been with the department since 2002.

In addition, Regina Rush-Kittle, who currently serves as the state's deputy commissioner of the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection, will be New Haven's new chief administrative officer.

Elicker will submit the appointments of Dominguez and Rush-Kittle to the Board of Alders for confirmation.