Renewed Calls for Feds to Investigate Deadly Police Shooting in West Haven

There are renewed calls for the feds to investigate the deadly police shooting of a man in West Haven last week.

This weekend, it was announced inspectors from the state Division of Criminal Justice are taking control of the case from state police.

Now, there is mixed reaction to the change in who will lead the investigation.

There are some, including faith leaders, who think more needs to be done.

Body camera video from state police captured the moments leading to the shooting and killing of 19-year-old Mubarak Soulemane.

It happened in West Haven last Wednesday during what started as an investigation into a reported carjacking in Norwalk.

We’re told inspectors from the state Division of Criminal Justice assumed control of the review from State Police Central District Major Crime Squad.

After the shooting, the ACLU of Connecticut argued state police should not be investigating themselves.

Following this weekend’s news that someone else would be in charge, the ACLU tweeted that it was quote, “a positive change.”

NBC Connecticut spoke with Reverend Boise Kimber who has been supporting the family of Soulemane and believes the U.S. Attorney’s office should get involved.

“I think it would settle some things within the minds of the community rather than allowing the state to investigate one of their own agencies," said First Calvary Baptist Church Rev. Boise Kimber.

Now the ACLU and others raised concerns that dash cam video from state police appeared to have captured a trooper involved in the chase possibly using a racial slur.

State police said they have reviewed the video and they are “100% percent certain” that a racial slur was not used.

Another trooper, identified as Brian North, was put on administrative leave per policy after police said he was the only one to fire their weapon.

The reverend said following the shooting, there will be a special MLK event at the First Calvary Baptist Church on Dixwell Avenue on Monday morning at 10 a.m.

The family of Mubarak Soulemane is expected to attend.