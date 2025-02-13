‘Rent The Chicken' offers unique opportunity to avoid empty store shelves

An empty egg aisle can be a bit frustrating when you're trying to complete your grocery list, and stores around the state continue to struggle to stock shelves.

A company out of Wallingford, that’s been gaining popularity year over year, said they have one solution.

Farmer Joe’s Garden’s in Wallingford took us to the henhouse on property to meet a flock of hens that are maturing. They are almost ready to start laying.

“There is always something going on at the coop, these are our November babies so they’ll start laying eggs in probably about March,” Ida, one of the farm's owners, said.

The flock we interacted with are destined for backyards around Connecticut, but only for a few months at a time. The farm is part of the “Rent The Chicken” program, which is a larger national brand out of Pennsylvania.

Starting at about $500, you get the coup, food, supplies, and of course, at least two hens for about six months. They’ll average about one egg per chicken, per day. Almost a guaranteed consistent flow of eggs.

“It just kept mushrooming every year,” Joe Defrancesco, the farm's owner, said.

It’s the consistency they believe has boosted business in the few years they have been doing it. Along with spreading the word about the opportunity.

Defrancesco said egg shortages due to bird flu and supply chain problems have led people to think outside the four walls of a grocery store.

Once you’ve rented and have an idea of the time and effort required to maintain chickens, you can determine if you want your own.

“It’s really a learning experience,” Defrancesco said. “Yes you get an egg per chicken per day and it’s a great thing knowing you have eggs right in your backyard and you're guaranteed.”

Coups come in a few different sizes for varying numbers of chickens. If something goes wrong, or you can no longer care for the chickens, there is a “chicken out clause” where they will come back and bring them home so you don’t have to worry about them.

But DeFrancesco noted they are pretty low maintenance, needing roughly 10 to 15 minutes of attention a day.

“If you have a dog or a cat, you can take care of a chicken,” he said.

But with bird flu circulating, its also safety first. The Connecticut Department of Agriculture notes its important homeowners renting or considering owning backyard birds for the first time need to have biosecurity measures in place.

Quick notes from the agency were offered and more information about the bird flu can be found on their website.

Prevent contact between domestic poultry and wild birds

Clean and disinfect shoes/boots, clothing, and equipment

Do not share equipment or supplies between households or farms

Keep feed secure to ensure there is no contact with pests or wildlife

Know the warning signs of HPAI

Defrancesco said they can help make sure your backyard birds are safe and there are always opportunities to ask questions.

Once they are settled, he said the benefits go beyond breakfast.

“It’s actually very relaxing to listen and watch a chicken,” he said.