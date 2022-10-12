Rental, Utility Assistance Program Receives Additional $11 Million

“With costs going up and everything, you’ve got to get some help from somewhere,” Howard Johnson, of Hartford, said.

Financial relief for renters is on the way. On Tuesday, Governor Ned Lamont announced $11 million will be available for renters impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think it’s stupendous. I feel like there should be more programs to help out,” Michael Myrie, of Hartford, said.

The financial assistance is provided through UniteCT, a state-run program that provides rent and utility assistance.

The program was created in 2021 in response to the pandemic. It provides qualified applicants with financial help up to 12 months and aims to prevent evictions.

Myrie said he received funds in 2021, as he faced many financial challenges due to the pandemic.

“I’m very grateful, and it was very good. I believe that if I didn’t get the help, I would probably have been out on the streets,” Myrie said.

Meanwhile, landlord Errol Lloyd said during the last two years, some of his tenants had trouble making ends meet, and in one instance, he lost $7,000 in unpaid rent.

“People need help, the taxes are raised and it’s not easy on the landlords either, it’s not just renters,” Lloyd said.

State officials say payments are made directly to landlords and utility companies on behalf of tenants.

To date, the program has distributed $322 million to more than 11,000 landlords on behalf of 50,000 households.

