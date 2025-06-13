Rents in Connecticut rise despite drop nationally

Rents in Connecticut continue to rise despite them dropping nationally.

Mark Crooks recently moved from New York and found an apartment in Connecticut.

“Maybe New York rent is a little bit more expensive. Obviously, but you have a lot of these landlords coming from New York coming down, buying this property, raising the rate, especially during the COVID era,” Crooks said.

Back in 2020 the average rent in Connecticut was $1,262, according to data from Apartment List. Now it’s $1,707.

Nationally, rents are down a little from a year ago. But here in Connecticut, on average, they’re up about 3%.

“It's pretty rough out here. But it keeps getting higher and higher. For like a two bedroom, I pay $1,600,” Crooks said.

Around the Hartford area, you’ll see lots of new apartment buildings going up. Though, a study found the state needed to add 100,000 units if not many more amid a housing crisis.

Crooks is working a second job to help pay the bills and wishes the state and city could do more for renters.

“They have certain programs that help people but you have to be qualified for it. And if you make a certain amount of money, then you don't qualify for it. But that doesn't mean like you don't need it,” Crooks said.

Some suggestions from Apartment List to potentially save money include: