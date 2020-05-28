Reopen Connecticut Advisory Group to Hold Community Roundtable

Governor Ned Lamont announced that members of the Reopen Conn. Advisory Group’s community committee will hold a roundtable discussion at 10 a.m. on Thursday morning.

Today's meeting will focus on how to balance health and economic outcomes amid the coronavirus pandemic, particularly for the state’s most vulnerable populations.

Some of the members anticipated to participate in today's roundtable include:

Marie Allen, Executive Director of the Southwestern Connecticut Agency on Aging and Independent Living

Ken Alleyne, Vice Chair of the Connecticut Health Foundation

Miriam Delphin-Rittmon, Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services

Nora Duncan, State Director of Connecticut AARP

Mike Freda, First Selectman of North Haven

Marcella Nunez Smith, Director of Equity Research and Innovation at the Yale School of Medicine

Rochelle Palache, Assistant District Leader for SEIU, Local 32BJ

Jordan Scheff, Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Disability Services

Daria Smith, Executive Director of the Connecticut State Independent Living Council

The Reopen Connecticut Advisory Group is a panel of local health, business, workforce, and education experts who consult with the Lamont administration and legislative leadership.

Anyone with questions for the panel can email their inquiries to reopen@ct.gov.

The discussion will be broadcast live by the Connecticut Network (CT-N) and available to watch on its cable television channel.