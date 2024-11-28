Rep. Joe Courtney's home targeted by bomb threat on Thanksgiving

Congressman Joe Courtney's home in Vernon was targeted by a bomb threat on Thanksgiving, according to his spokesperson.

A spokesperson for Rep. Courtney said the home was targeted with a bomb threat while Rep. Courtney and his family were home for the holiday.

Police from Vernon, the United States Capitol Police and the bomb squad responded to the home around 7 a.m.

No evidence of a bomb was found at the property.

"Joe and Audrey extend their utmost gratitude to the law enforcement officers, whose response should signal to perpetrators that these types of threats will not be tolerated," Rep. Courtney's spokesperson said in a statement.

The Courtneys are safe. No charges have been filed at this time.

A threat was also reported at Rep. Jahana Hayes' house on Thanksgiving. It's unclear if the two threats are related.