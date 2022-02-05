Repairs Being Made After Natural Gas Leak in Norwich

Repairs are being made after a natural gas leak on a street in Norwich on Saturday.

Firefighters were called to Asylum Street around 12:30 p.m. after getting a report of an odor of natural gas outside from a passing motorist.

When crews arrived, they said they metered the area and found high readings at the storm drain in front of 133 Asylum Street. The road was closed between Newton Street and Grant Court.

Crews made entry into the houses on either side of the street and officials said they were metered with no abnormal readings found. All of the homes except for one were occupied and a message was left for the property owner of the home where nobody was there.

Once a Norwich Utilities technician arrived, firefighters said he confirmed the levels in the street and called for additional crews.

Norwich Public Utilities crews are continuing to meter the houses and are making repairs in the street. Repairs are expected to take several hours.