Repairs are underway after a vehicle crashed into a pole in Enfield early Monday morning.

Police said the vehicle crashed into the pole on Pearl Street at the intersection of Cross Street around 2 a.m.

The pole was broken during the crash and is being repaired, authorities said.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle sustained minor injuries in the crash. He was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The road is expected to reopen later Monday morning.