Report: Conn. Has Highest Number of Metal Theft Claims

Getty Images/EyeEm

A new report says Connecticut has had the most metal theft insurance claims in the country.

The National Insurance Crime Bureau issued a report recently that found that Connecticut had the most metal theft insurance claims per capita in 2017 and 2018.

The state had almost 32 theft claims for every 100,000 residents.

According to the report, thieves mostly steal copper and metal piping. The bureau says any place where copper is present is at risk of being stolen.

Bureau spokesman Frank Scafidi says this kind of theft is typically driven by "an urgent need for quick cash" and drugs.

According to a Council of State Governments report, the national number of metal thefts is probably higher because no states comprehensively track that crime.

