DEEP report says CT is missing the mark on greenhouse gas goals

A new Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) report shows Connecticut continues to fall behind on its emissions goals.

The report indicates greenhouse gas emissions fell in Connecticut in 2020, when people were home during the pandemic, but rose the two years after that.

“It’s clear that we have really tough road ahead of us preparing for the impacts of climate change,” Charles Rothenberger, an attorney for Save the Sound, said.

The annual report, released Thursday, also states those increases are pushing Connecticut further off course for its goal in 2030, when emissions are supposed to be 45% lower than they were in 2001.

“That's a daunting task, but at the same time, we have access to more tools than ever,” DEEP Commissioner Katie Dykes said.

The report indicates three main culprits for the problem: transportation, which accounts for 42% of the state’s emissions; home heating from fossil fuels, 21%; and commercial heating from fossil fuels, 13%.

Dykes said the state is trying to address pollution from vehicles with rebates for the purchase of an electric vehicle and investments in public transportation.

The state also has incentives for renewable energy, including for homes and businesses that install various technologies.

But consumer habits are hard to change. The report notes that as vehicles have become more fuel efficient, drivers are traveling more.

Connecticut drivers traveled 3.6 billion miles more in 2022 than they did in 1990.

Lawmakers, who have until May 8 to take action before the adjourn session, said the report is a sign for more action.

“I'm hoping that individuals will see this and realize that we need to something relatively quickly,” Rep. Joseph Gresko (D-Stamford) said.

Democrats on the Environment Committee are trying to negotiate a so-called “green monster” bill to address climate change. They say the final version of the bill will focus on additional incentives for renewable energy.

Republicans are expressing concerns that the bill will continue to offer too much power to DEEP to enact regulations and policies.

“You're essentially allowing an unelected bureaucrat to initiate any policy they really see fit,” Sen. Stephen Harding (R-Minority Leader) said.

Gov. Ned Lamont scrapped plans to follow California’s push to end the sale of new gas-only vehicles starting in 2035.

Instead, lawmakers are considering a separate bill that would require a study on how Connecticut can get more people to own electric vehicles and hybrids.