Report shows first evidence of longhorned tick infection in CT in recent years

A new report by the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station (CAES) shows evidence of an invasive longhorned tick infected with Ehrlichiosis virus.

It's the first evidence of a longhorned tick with Ehrlichiosis in the entire country, according to CAES.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

CAES said a tick with Ehrlichiosis was found in Fairfield County sometime between 2021 and now. Officials said they collected 8,700 longhorned ticks from four towns in southwestern Connecticut.

The longhorned tick was first found in Connecticut in 2018. It tick quickly inhabited at least 21 states, primarily in the east and northeast. Field and laboratory investigations confirmed the finding.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“The first fully engorged human-parasitizing longhorned tick specimen was recorded by the CAES in 2018 from Fairfield, Connecticut, and the first populations of the tick were reported from this county in 2020. Since then, populations of longhorned ticks have expanded into a number of towns in Fairfield and New Haven counties,” Dr. Goudarz Molaei, a research scientist and medical entomologist, said.

A bacteria called Ehrlichia chaffeensis tends to spread through the lone star tick, which typically infects a type of white blood cell and causes Ehrlichiosis, according to officials.

Within a few weeks of being infected, Ehrlichiosis starts with a sudden high fever, headache, muscle aches, chills and a general feeling of weakness and fatigue.

Some people could also have symptoms including nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, weight loss and confusion.

Officials say that if Ehrlichiosis isn't treated quickly, it can lead to life-threatening symptoms such as kidney failure and respiratory insufficiency.

There's no vaccine to prevent Ehrlichiosis, but officials say you can take steps to prevent getting the virus including preventing tick bites, preventing ticks on your pets and in your yard.

Click here or see below for more information.