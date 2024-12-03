Report of dog chasing mail carrier leads to arrest of man accused of assaulting woman

Milford police arrested a man who is accused of assaulting a woman and threatening to kill her while they were responding to a report that a dog was chasing a mail carrier.

Police said they responded to the call on Friday and found that the dog had escaped from a local home.

When officers went to the home, they heard a commotion, knocked on the door and found an injured couple, police said .

Police said a 32-year-old man is accused of pinning the victim on the bed, holding her face down and threatening to kill her. A child was home when it happened.

The suspect has been charged with assault in the third degree, unlawful restraint, risk of injury to a minor, disorderly conduct and threatening in the second degree.

Bond was set at $30,000.