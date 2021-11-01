Coast Guard Searches for Downed Plane Off Cape Cod

The U.S. Coast Guard and local harbormasters are searching for a plane that may have crashed off the coast of Cape Cod.

The downed aircraft -- a Piper PA-28 plane -- was reported off of Nauset Beach in Orleans, Massachusetts. A male pilot was on board, the Coast Guard said.

The single-engine plane was flying from Pennsylvania and expected to land in Chatham on Sunday night around 8:30 p.m. The U.S. Air Force called the Coast Guard around 10:30 p.m. to report that the plane was missing.

The FAA issued an Alert Notice advising local public safety agencies that the plane was reported missing around 10 p.m. Officials did not have information on the number of people aboard.

#HappeningNow @USCG is responding to a report of a downed aircraft with a single occupant off of #NausetBeach, MA. CG Station Chatham, CG Air Station Cape Cod, CG Cutter Spencer, local harbormaster, and other local assets are responding. #SAR — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) November 1, 2021

Crews are actively searching with a helicopter, a 144 Ocean Sentry from Air Station Cape Cod, Coast Guard Cutters Spencer and Sanibel -- which are vessels at least 65 feet in length -- and the Chatham Coast Guard station’s 45-foot response boat, in conjunction with harbormasters from Harwich, Chatham and Orleans.

Eastham and Orleans Fire deployed small boats Into Nauset Harbor at around 9:30 a.m. to help look for debris. The Barnstable Sheriff's Office also sent mobile command posts to Nauset Beach to assist in the search for the downed plane Monday morning.

“Orleans just went south through the marsh and we’re going to head toward the north end and check all around and see if we find any debris or anything," Jim McGrath of the Eastham Fire Department said.

No further information was immediately available.

UPDATE: The Coast Guard tells me they’ll be adding an additional boat to help search for this plane at around 9:30-10am. @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/bwGWCOvSWz — Kirsten Glavin (@kirstenglavin) November 1, 2021