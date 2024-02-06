Cromwell

Report of shooter at Cromwell school was ‘swatting' call: police

A Cromwell school was the victim of a “swatting” call on Tuesday morning, according to police.

Police said they received a 911 call at 8:31 a.m. reporting an active shooter at Adelbrook at 60 Hicksville Road.

The caller only said there was an active shooter and did not give any further descriptions, police said.

Officers arrived within minutes, went inside and met with school administrators and the school was placed in lockdown until officers cleared the school.

Cromwell police said they determined that the incident was not credible and it was a “swatting call.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cromwell Police Department at (860) 635-2256.

