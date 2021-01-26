Report on Investigation into New London Fire That Killed Former Zappos CEO Released

Tony Hsieh, the 46-year-old retired CEO of online shoe retailer Zappos.com, died after a fire in New London in November and officials have not determined. the cause of the fire

Fire officials responded to a home on Pequot Avenue at 3:26 a.m. on Nov. 18 after receiving a report of a person trapped and a report from officials said Hsieh was found trapped in a pool shed.

He was brought to Bridgeport Hospital, which houses the Connecticut Burn Center, and later died from injuries sustained in the fire, officials said.

Officials offered several possible causes for the fire, but have not made a definitive determination on what started it.

Officials said Hsieh had been using a propane tank with a heater for warmth found a propane tank that "looked burned" was found the report says.

A report from the Associated Press said Hsieh was with family when he died, according to DTP Companies, which he founded.

Zappos released a statement after Hsieh died.

“We’ve been humbled by the outpouring of support following the news of Tony’s passing. Tony touched so many lives through inspiration, friendship and leadership – all with the underlying theme of human connection. Tony’s been described as a magician in regards to the relationships he was able to weave together – not only for himself, but also in connecting others,” the Zappos statement said.