New London

Report on Investigation into New London Fire That Killed Former Zappos CEO Released

Tony Hsieh, chief executive officer of Zappos.com Inc., speaks at the Skybridge Alternatives (SALT) conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., on Thursday, May 18, 2017.
Paul Morris/Getty Images

Tony Hsieh, the 46-year-old retired CEO of online shoe retailer Zappos.com, died after a fire in New London in November and officials have not determined. the cause of the fire

Fire officials responded to a home on Pequot Avenue at 3:26 a.m. on Nov. 18 after receiving a report of a person trapped and a report from officials said Hsieh was found trapped in a pool shed.

He was brought to Bridgeport Hospital, which houses the Connecticut Burn Center, and later died from injuries sustained in the fire, officials said.

Officials offered several possible causes for the fire, but have not made a definitive determination on what started it.

Officials said Hsieh had been using a propane tank with a heater for warmth found a propane tank that "looked burned" was found the report says.

A report from the Associated Press said Hsieh was with family when he died, according to DTP Companies, which he founded.

Zappos released a statement after Hsieh died.

“We’ve been humbled by the outpouring of support following the news of Tony’s passing. Tony touched so many lives through inspiration, friendship and leadership – all with the underlying theme of human connection. Tony’s been described as a magician in regards to the relationships he was able to weave together – not only for himself, but also in connecting others,” the Zappos statement said.

Stories from NBCLX

LX, or Local X stands, for the exponential possibilities of storytelling in our communities.

Australia 4 hours ago

10 Things the World Can Learn From Australia's Response to COVID-19

mental health Jan 25

Tips to Take Control of Your Life Even When the World Feels Out of Control

sex trafficking Jan 25

A Jewelry Business Started by a Sex Trafficking Survivor Is Giving Jobs to Other Victims

NBC Connecticut and Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New LondonTony HsiehZappos
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Video Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us