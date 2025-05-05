Report suggests homeschooling oversight, draws backlash from parents

A report from the Office of the Child Advocate is renewing calls for more oversight of homeschooling families.

The report suggests the state require those families to bring their children in for an in-person evaluation to make sure those children are getting the required education and are not victims of abuse or neglect.

The legislature has not proposed any changes, but the report still drew opposition from more than 2,000 parents, children and advocates who rallied outside an informational hearing on the issue.

“When you’re coming for parents and the right we have to teach our children, just get ready,” Kenyetta Hayes, co-founder of the Fairfield County Homeschool Coalition, said during a press conference ahead of the hearing.

Rep. Jennifer Leeper (D-Fairfield) said the information hearing was a chance for lawmakers to learn more about what happens when families withdraw their children from public school.

“I think we want to hear from everyone today and see what makes sense going forward,” she said.

Lawmakers and state officials have been focused on the issue after a 32-year-old Waterbury man told police in late March his stepmother held him in captivity for 20 years.

The woman, 56-year-old Kimberly Sullivan, has denied any wrongdoing as she faces first-degree assault, second-degree kidnapping and other charges.

She allegedly withdrew the man from school after a referral to the Department of Children and Families (DCF). A former principal at his school has said he made at least 20 calls to the agency.

Monday’s report states that 1,547 children between the ages of seven and 11 were withdrawn from public schools in the last three years for the stated purpose of homeschooling.

Of those, 31% were considered chronically absent. The report also looked at a random sample of 747 of those kids and found that 31% lived with a family that had at least one DCF referral.

It further found 8% of those kids lived with a family that had at least four referrals.

“If you want to use the false pretense of homeschooling, you can withdraw your child and no one will check again,” acting child advocate Christina Chio said.

But Republicans say the legislature should instead be focused on DCF.

“Where's the informational hearing on DCF, where’s that informational hearing,” Sen. Stephen Harding (R-Minority Leader) said. “That should have been done months ago.”

DCF has said it’s still investigating what happened.

Families that homeschool their kids said they feel targeted by Democratic lawmakers, especially in light of Ghio’s report.

They agreed that the focus should be DCF and on public school safety, including pointing to a state Department of Education report that found physical and verbal confrontations were 44% more common in the 2023-24 school year than they were five years earlier.

“That child was in public school for five years and DCF had been involved, but nobody really did anything to help that child,” Rebekah Farrington, of Naugatuck, said about the Waterbury incident.

Ghio said her office, too, is investigating what happened. Monday’s report share no findings or details from that investigation.