Report urges changes for DCF after Bristol man allegedly impregnates girl in his care

A new report is providing insight apparent systemic issues that allowed a Bristol man to allegedly sexually assault a child in his care thousands of times over several years.

Roger Barriault, 63, allegedly sexually assaulted a girl in he and his wife's care for more than a decade, and impregnated her. He is charged with first-degree sexual assault, according to police.

Police in Bristol also arrested Barriault's wife, Darlene, on a charge of risk of injury to a minor.

Roger Barriault was arrested last year after a woman told police she was sexually assaulted by him more than 3,000 times over the course of more than a decade. The now 29-year-old said she was raped almost daily by Barriault and was impregnated by him as a child.

According to an arrest warrant, the abuse started when she was 9 years old, and ended at age 20. Police said a DNA test proved Roger to be the father of the child.

In an Office of the Child Advocate (OCA) report, the agency said they became aware of the allegations in February 2024. The report states that there were "missed opportunities" to intervene to protect the girl, saying that despite numerous reports, DCF "did not contact the police to alert them to the allegations."

It goes on to say that the way information is recorded by DCF, in relation to assessments for the Probate Court, appears to have lacked complete and accurate information.

The first time allegations regarding the Barriaults were reported was in 2005. At that time, he should have been identified as an alleged perpetrator of sexual abuse in DCF's system, but he wasn't, the report found.

Subsequent reports in 2008, 2012, 2015 and 2023 should have resulted in more action, but didn't, authorities said.

In a specific instance in 2015, Barriault allegedly sent text messages to the girl saying, "Look at the beautiful girl I gave you" and "I love you baby girl u no it...look at r beautiful girl we have to gather," in reference to their child. Even though DCF reported this to the Probate Court, no action was taken, the report says.

The Barriaults had at least seven children in their care over roughly two decades, receiving about $400,000 in state and federal financial aid programs. DCF reportedly investigated the family 27 times, the report states.

The OCA made recommendations in their report, including training new Probate Court judges. They concluded that DCF assessments for the Probate Court are not treated as investigations.

"This has significant implications for the accuracy and completeness of information, the availability of information for future assessments, and may create a lack of clarity on whether and when police reports are required," the report says.

Caseworkers assigned to complete Probate Court assessments don't receive the same in-depth training as workers in the investigation unit, and "there is no quality assurance framework," the OCA said.

The agency said DCF should immediately modify its policies to require all assessments are saved in their system.

In a statement, DCF said their partnership with the Probate Court has been instrumental to improving outcomes for families. They went on to say that the system in place today has "evolved significant over the past 20 years," and the findings in the decades-old Barriault case are "of limited utility for purposes of this report."

DCF previously said that they did not place the accuser in the home with Barriaults, and that they were granted guardianship through the Probate Court. The department also emphasized that the Barriaults were not licensed foster parents.

NBC Connecticut has reached out to the Probate Court who said didn't have a comment.

You can read the full report below.

DCF's full statement can be seen below.

"The Department of Children and Families (DCF) appreciates the Office of the Child Advocate's (OCA) efforts to provide an overview of the Probate Court system as well as their perspective on areas needing improvement. While this OCA report appears to go beyond its intended scope as outlined in PA 24-118 (Sec. 12), the Department welcomes the opportunity to provide additional clarity and context to some of the conclusions and recommendations related to our current probate practice.

First, DCF wants to express our sincere appreciation for the ongoing collaboration and partnership we enjoy with the Office of the Probate Court Administrator (PCA), which has been instrumental to improving our probate court practice and outcomes for families served by that system. The system we have today has evolved significantly over the past 20 years, making the extensive inclusion of the decades-old Barriault case of limited utility for purposes of this report. For that reason, and due to ongoing criminal proceedings, DCF is not providing further comment here on that specific case.

As noted in this report, the Department's role in Probate cases is intentionally and appropriately different than our role and responsibility in child abuse and neglect cases that are accepted for investigation by our Careline. More specifically, the Probate Court system provides family members with a venue for directly seeking custody and/or guardianship of their relative children if/when the children's parents are unable to care for them. Unlike DCF proceedings in the Superior Court for Juvenile Matters, the Probate Court Temporary Custody/Removal of Guardianship proceedings permit family members to become custodians/guardians of relative children without requiring any unnecessary placements into the foster care system. In cases involving alleged parental neglect or abuse, the Probate Court will order DCF to conduct an investigation, including an assessment of the proposed custodian/guardian, and provide a report to assist the court in determining whether removal of the parents as guardians is warranted and whether placement with the proposed custodian/guardian is in the child(ren)'s best interests. DCF's limited role in Probate cases allows probate workers to carry a higher caseload than social workers handling child abuse and neglect investigations while still permitting them ample time to complete thorough and high-quality assessments and reports.

In collaboration with PCA, we offer joint training for our DCF and PCA staff to continue elevating the quality of our collective work and the reports DCF provides to the Probate Court. In addition, although not mentioned in the OCA report, all DCF social workers, including probate social workers, also undergo extensive pre-service training related to child abuse and neglect, trauma, assessment, case planning and services to support the safety, permanency and well-being of the children we serve. With regard to our quality assurance framework for probate cases, it's important to note that the quality of our probate work is assured not only in supervision and review of the quality and timeliness of reports but also in the ongoing communications we have with PCA related to any case-specific and/or systemic issues.

As always, we remain committed to working in partnership with PCA, OCA and other system partners to support and improve the services we all provide to CT's children and families and appreciate the opportunity to provide this additional context."