Reports finds infant condition ‘tongue-tie' may be over diagnosed, surgery unnecessary

A new report is raising questions about infants being treated for tongue-tie.

It’s a condition that can affect breastfeeding, but some experts think it may be over diagnosed and surgery is unnecessary.

“My heart goes out to women who are having issues with breastfeeding. I've been there, and I know it's really challenging,” said Dr. Sarah Maurrasse, a Yale Medicine pediatric surgeon.

Dr. Maurrasse broke down a new report from the American Academy of Pediatrics about tongue-tie.

That’s when an infant is born with a tight or short band of tissue connecting the bottom of the tongue tip to the mouth.

It can make it hard for the child to lift their tongue to breastfeed and can be painful for mom.

“I have also experienced this from the patient side. And I actually went to a provider who tried to convince me that my son had a tongue-tie,” said Dr. Maurrasse.

The report is raising the alarm about the increasing use of scissors or lasers to cut away some infants’ tongue tissue.

Experts estimate more than 100,000 infants are undergoing the surgery each year, though it’s hard to pin down a good count.

Some mothers believe it was a positive choice for their child.

Though research suggests many times it was not necessary.

“Either it can be misdiagnosed as an issue and it's actually normal anatomy if the clinician isn't sure what they're looking at or is not used to evaluating infant tongues. And unfortunately, it's also a very short and can be a lucrative procedure so some people are potentially taking advantage of the system and the vulnerability of new mothers,” said Dr. Maurrasse.

Dr. Maurrasse – who’s also a Yale School of Medicine assistant professor of surgery - does perform the procedure if it’s appropriate.

But since it can come with complications and pain for the child, she suggests parents consider their options.

“It's very helpful to be evaluated by a lactation consultant and to be evaluated by multiple people potentially and get a second opinion if you feel like somebody is rushing into a procedure,” said Dr. Maurrasse.

Now some dentists are doing the surgery and charging $800 or more.

The American Dental Association says it agrees not all children with the condition need the procedure done and a team approach is best for treatment.