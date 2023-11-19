Wethersfield

Reports of gunshots in Wethersfield may have been noise from aftermarket vehicle mufflers: police

Reports of gunshots in Wethersfield over the weekend may have actually been noise from aftermarket vehicle mufflers, according to police.

Officers received numerous 911 calls reporting what sounded like automatic gunfire around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday. The 911 calls were primarily from the areas between Wolcott Hill Road and east into Old Wethersfield.

According to police, a group of approximately 75 to 100 vehicles were found in the parking lot of Putnam Park and immediately dispersed onto Interstate 91 North when officers arrived.

Investigators said a majority of the vehicles appeared to be equipped with aftermarket mufflers that sounded similar to gunfire when the engines accelerate and decelerate.

No physical evidence of gunfire was found in the area.

At this time, police said it appears the same group of vehicles had been driving through Wethersfield and the sounds from their exhausts generated the 911 calls.

No injuries were reported.

