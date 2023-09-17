Reports of people firing weapons from roof in Bridgeport lead to four arrests

Police arrested four people after responding to reports that people were firing weapons from the roof of an establishment in Bridgeport on Friday night.

A police officer who was near Bridgeport Hospital heard gunshots just before 10:30 p.m. Friday and contacted the department, then ShotSpotter went off and several people called 911 to report people shooting weapons from the roof of a local establishment at the corner of Noble Avenue and Shelton Street, police said.

Officers saw three people on the roof and called for more officers and set up a perimeter, police said.

Police said they found four people inside a location in the 600th block of Noble Avenue and seized narcotics and several weapons.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Three people were arrested and charged with weapons and drug charges.

Another person was arrested on a failure to appear warrant out of New Haven.

When officers searched him, they found six wax folds containing a purple powdery substance in his wallet that turned out to be fentanyl, police said. He was then charged with drug violations.

Police said the wax folds were stamped with the Lamborghini logo.