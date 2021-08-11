16-Year-Old Shot at Danbury Fair Mall Believed to be Innocent Bystander: Police

A 16-year-old was injured in a shooting at the Danbury Fair Mall Wednesday night, according to police, who believe she was an innocent bystander caught up in an altercation between two groups.

Danbury Police Chief Patrick Ridenhour said at a press conference Wednesday night that officers were called to the Danbury Fair Mall in the area of Macy's around 7 p.m. for a report of shots fired. The female victim was shot in the chest and was alert and conscious when emergency crews arrived. She was taken to Danbury Hospital and her condition was not immediately clear.

Ridenhour said investigators have secured video that shows an altercation involving at least eight people inside the mall just outside the entrance to Macy's. According to Ridenhour, one person pulled a gun and fired at least one round, hitting the victim.

Investigators do not believe the victim was the shooter's intended target. They are looking into reports of a male carrying a hammer seen running from the scene, and say he may have been the target, but that is still under investigation.

“It appears she was innocent. It appears there was another target. We do have some information that a male was running from the scene carrying a hammer. We believe he may have been the target but she got in the way," Ridenhour said.

The mall was placed on lockdown during the incident and while police confirmed the suspects had left the area. Ridenhour said this appears to be an isolated incident and the video footage shows all the people involved leaving the mall. No other injuries were reported.

The suspects have not been identified at this time. Police continue to clear the building and are interviewing witnesses as they are released.

Connecticut State Police and several other local departments responded to assist Danbury police. Local, state and federal partners are all assisting with the investigation, which is ongoing.