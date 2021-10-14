plane crash

One Hurt After Small Plane Crash in North Canaan

A man was taken to the hospital after a small planed crashed in North Canaan Thursday.

Officials said the single-engine plane crashed into the water near 535 West Main Street after coming off the grass runway at the North Canaan airport. The only person on board was taken to Sharon Hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries was not immediately clear.

Fire officials said they are waiting on the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and FAA to assess the situation.

This is a developing story. NBC Connecticut will provide updates as they come into the newsroom.

