Watertown

Republican State Auditor Rob Kane Found Dead at Watertown Home

Connecticut General Assembly

Officials said Republican State Auditor and former senator Rob Kane was found dead at his Watertown home on Friday.

Officers went to Kane's home on Taft Circle after receiving reports that he wasn't answering his phone.

Police met family on scene at which time Kane, 53, was found dead inside.

Local

connecticut in color 2 hours ago

New Britain Museum of American Art Works to Elevate Works of Female Artists and Artists of Color

Super Bowl 2 hours ago

Local Restaurants Prepare for More Take-Out Orders This Super Bowl Sunday

His death does not appear to be suspicious, officials said.

Governor Ned Lamont issued a statement after Kane's passing.

"I was saddened tonight to learn of the sudden passing of state auditor and former state senator Rob Kane. My prayers and condolences go out to his family, friends, and colleagues. Rob took pride in his public service on behalf of his constituents, understanding he was their voice in Hartford. He then assumed the role of state auditor, working on behalf of all taxpayers. All public servants should be commended for their work on behalf of our residents, and Rob took his work seriously. He will be missed at the Capitol."

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz also provided a statement on his passing.

"I am saddened to hear about the sudden passing of Rob Kane, State Auditor and former state Senator, who worked on behalf of Connecticut residents for more than a decade. My heart breaks for his family. My thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time."

The Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is investigating.

This article tagged under:

WatertownConnecticut lawmakersrepublican state auditorrob kane
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Video Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us