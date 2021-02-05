Republican State Auditor Rob Kane Found Dead at Watertown Home

Officials said Republican State Auditor and former senator Rob Kane was found dead at his Watertown home on Friday.

Officers went to Kane's home on Taft Circle after receiving reports that he wasn't answering his phone.

Police met family on scene at which time Kane, 53, was found dead inside.

His death does not appear to be suspicious, officials said.

Governor Ned Lamont issued a statement after Kane's passing.

"I was saddened tonight to learn of the sudden passing of state auditor and former state senator Rob Kane. My prayers and condolences go out to his family, friends, and colleagues. Rob took pride in his public service on behalf of his constituents, understanding he was their voice in Hartford. He then assumed the role of state auditor, working on behalf of all taxpayers. All public servants should be commended for their work on behalf of our residents, and Rob took his work seriously. He will be missed at the Capitol."

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz also provided a statement on his passing.

"I am saddened to hear about the sudden passing of Rob Kane, State Auditor and former state Senator, who worked on behalf of Connecticut residents for more than a decade. My heart breaks for his family. My thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time."

The Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is investigating.