Connecticut

7 rescued from Long Island Sound after boat crash in Clinton

Boat against rocks in Madison.
NBC Connecticut

Seven people were rescued from Long Island Sound after their boat struck a ledge around Clinton Harbor late Sunday night.

Officials say the boating accident happened around 11:30 p.m. and Clinton firefighters and EMS responded.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

One person taken to the hospital to be evaluated. The injuries are not life-threatening.

Officials said a fisherman found the boat in Madison. It washed ashore on Meigs Point.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The crash is under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Connecticut
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us