7 rescued from Long Island Sound after boat crash in Clinton

Seven people were rescued from Long Island Sound after their boat struck a ledge around Clinton Harbor late Sunday night.

Officials say the boating accident happened around 11:30 p.m. and Clinton firefighters and EMS responded.

One person taken to the hospital to be evaluated. The injuries are not life-threatening.

Officials said a fisherman found the boat in Madison. It washed ashore on Meigs Point.

The crash is under investigation.