Residence hall at CCSU vandalized with antisemitic graffiti

An investigation is underway after a residence hall at Central Connecticut State University was vandalized with antisemitic graffiti, according to school officials.

CCSU officials said a swastika was written in black marker on a hallway door in a residence hall and has since been cleaned off.

In an email sent to the school community, the school president described the incident saying in part:

"Not only is this a hate crime, but its message is abhorrent and completely contrary to the values of our Central community. This behavior will not be tolerated, and an investigation is currently underway."

The school said it is working with campus safety and other relevant departments to identify those responsible. Anyone with information is urged to come forward.

Reports can be made confidentially and can be submitted here.

Counseling is available for any student who wishes to process the incident.