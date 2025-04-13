New Britain

Residence hall at CCSU vandalized with antisemitic graffiti

Central Connecticut State University campus
NBC Connecticut

An investigation is underway after a residence hall at Central Connecticut State University was vandalized with antisemitic graffiti, according to school officials.

CCSU officials said a swastika was written in black marker on a hallway door in a residence hall and has since been cleaned off.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

In an email sent to the school community, the school president described the incident saying in part:

"Not only is this a hate crime, but its message is abhorrent and completely contrary to the values of our Central community. This behavior will not be tolerated, and an investigation is currently underway."

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The school said it is working with campus safety and other relevant departments to identify those responsible. Anyone with information is urged to come forward.

Reports can be made confidentially and can be submitted here.

Counseling is available for any student who wishes to process the incident.

This article tagged under:

New Britain
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us