Clinton

Resident Set Fire at Clinton Treatment Facility: Police

Clinton Fire Dept.

Police say a person living at a residential treatment facility in Clinton set fire to the home early Tuesday morning.

Emergency dispatchers recieved several 911 calls around 12:45 a.m. about a fire at 82 High Street.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Arriving crews found flames shooting from the home and immediately worked to determine if anyone was still inside. Firefighters said everyone got out of the home and no one was injured.

Local

Rocky Hill 2 hours ago

Gas Main Break Closes Road in Rocky Hill

connecticut department of motor vehicles 3 hours ago

CT To Resume Vehicle Inspections, Emissions Testing Today

Investigators secured a search warrant for the property and determined the fire had been set. They identified a resident as a suspect and arrested him. The suspect is charged with first-degree arson, first-degree reckless endangerment, and first-degree criminal mischief.

This article tagged under:

Clinton
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us