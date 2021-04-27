Resident Set Fire at Clinton Treatment Facility: Police

Police say a person living at a residential treatment facility in Clinton set fire to the home early Tuesday morning.

Emergency dispatchers recieved several 911 calls around 12:45 a.m. about a fire at 82 High Street.

Arriving crews found flames shooting from the home and immediately worked to determine if anyone was still inside. Firefighters said everyone got out of the home and no one was injured.

Investigators secured a search warrant for the property and determined the fire had been set. They identified a resident as a suspect and arrested him. The suspect is charged with first-degree arson, first-degree reckless endangerment, and first-degree criminal mischief.