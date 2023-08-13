Firefighter rescued from collapsed burning home in Woodbury

A firefighter is recovering in the hospital today after a residential fire that caused the second floor of the home to collapse.

Firefighters responded to a fire at a single-family home on Ridgewood Road Ext. in Woodbury around 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

The owner of the home called 911 after noticing a fire spreading in the kitchen.

A crew of four firefighters entered the home initially. The second floor of the home collapsed, leaving one of the firefighters trapped. The other three firefighters were able to escape through the front door.

Woodbury Fire said the trapped firefighter was recovered after a 23-minute rescue effort. He had no apparent injuries and is currently recovering in the hospital.

At least one person and one pet lives in the home. All residents escaped safely before firefighters arrived.

Watertown, Southbury, Roxbury and Bethlehem Fire Departments helped respond to the blaze.

It appears that the fire is still burning. Firefighters are currently in the process of taking the home down.

Fire marshals believe the fire started in the rear of the house, but the cause is still under investigation.

Fire Chief Janet Morgan provided an update Sunday evening.

