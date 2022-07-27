Residents Allowed to Return to East Hartford Apartment Complex After Repairs: Mayor's Office

Residents of an East Hartford apartment complex that had been deemed unsafe to live in are now allowed to move back home after repairs were made, according to the mayor's office.

The fire department received a call Monday from a resident of Stonebridge Apartments on Silver Lane who reported having no water in her apartment, according to the mayor’s office, and crews that went to the complex found five feet of water from a leaking water pipe that submerged the utility room.

Forty-six tenants had to leave the building because of a lack of electricity and water and they were moved to a Hartford motel, according to the mayor's office.

The mayor's office said the building owner hired a contractor to pump water out of the utility room and assess what repairs were needed.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The mayor’s office said the Town of East Hartford on Tuesday removed the placard from the Stonebridge Apartment Complex after repairs were made and the building was inspected.

They said tenants are allowed back in the East Hartford Social Services Division worked with property management to notify tenants they could return.