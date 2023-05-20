Residents Asked to Avoid Moose After Multiple Sightings in Bloomfield

Residents are being asked to avoid a moose after there were multiple sightings in Bloomfield on Saturday.

Police said they received several reports of a large moose in the area of Ellsworth Drive. Officers have reported the sighting to the state Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection.

Anyone in the area is urged not to approach the animal.

Moose are usually docile creatures, but can become aggressive if they feel threatened.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Some helpful tips from police include not being loud or aggressive, keeping your distance and hiding behind a tree or going inside of a building or vehicle if a moose is charging at you.

There are also physical signs that show a moose could become aggressive. Those signs include lowering their head, hair standing up on their neck, licking their snout and pinning their ears back.

Earlier this week, two moose were struck and killed in separate incidents in North Haven and Hartland.

If you see a moose in close proximity to a major roadway such as I-91, I-84, or I-95, report the sighting to DEEP Emergency Dispatch at 860-424-3333.

General moose sightings in other areas can be reported to DEEP’s online sighting report database.