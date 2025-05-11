Residents asked to shelter in place amid large gas leak in Madison

Some residents in Madison are being asked to shelter in place amid a large gas leak on Sunday.

Firefighter said a tree came down and brought down power lines, causing damage to a large nearby gas main.

Multiple homes in the area of Overbrook Road between Opening Hill Road and Colonial Road are without power.

Residents in the immediate area are being asked to shelter in place while emergency crews work to contain the leak.

Emergency personnel are working to address both the gas leak and the power outages.

Anyone nearby is urge to avoid the area until further notice.