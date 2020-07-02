Residents Displaced in Torrington Apartment Fire

Residents of an apartment building were displaced after a fire in Torrington Thursday afternoon.

The fire occurred at 4:19 p.m. at 464 Main St., according to crews.

Crews said the building was being evacuated when they arrived at the scene.

Firefighters forced entry into the third-floor apartment to contain the fire. They said there was heavy smoke with high heat and a reported working fire in the kitchen.

The fire was knocked down and extinguished within 10 minutes, crews said.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

Crews said they are investigating to determine the cause of the fire.

The Red Cross was called to assist with the residents that were displaced.