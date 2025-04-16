Residents in 2 Connecticut cities spend some of the highest percentage of income on rent: WalletHub

WalletHub has ranked cities based on the percentage of income that residents spend on rent and found that residents of Bridgeport and New Haven spend some of the highest percentages of their earnings compared to other cities across the country.

In an effort to figure out which cities have the most affordable rent, WalletHub said it analyzed the median annual gross rent in more than 180 cities and compared it to the median household income.

WalletHub found that Bridgeport resident spend 29.8% of their income on rent and ranked the city 177th. It found that New Haven residents spend 32.18% percent of income on rent and ranked it 180th.

You can see the full report here.

Lowest percentage of income spent

1. Bismarck, ND (15.34%)

2. Sioux Falls, SD (15.95%)

3. Cheyenne, WY (16.09%)

4. Cedar Rapids, IA (16.36%)

5. Fargo, ND (16.65%)

6. Charleston, WV (16.70%)

7. Casper, WY (16.72%)

8. Overland Park, KS (16.81%)

9. Juneau, AK (17.45%)

10. Anchorage, AK (17.76%)

Highest percentage of income spent

173. Jackson, MS (28.25%)

174. Oceanside, CA (28.26%)

175. Birmingham, AL (28.31%)

176. Orlando, FL (28.58%)

177. Bridgeport, CT (29.80%)

178. Glendale, CA (29.84%)

179. Detroit, MI (31.35%)

180. New Haven, CT (32.18%)

181. Newark, NJ (32.96%)

182. Miami, FL (33.48%)

“In the most affordable cities for renters, the median cost of rent is as low as 15% of the median income, compared to more than 33% in the most expensive cities. This gives people in the least expensive cities a clear financial advantage; the money they save on rent could go toward their emergency fund or savings for future home ownership,” Chip Lupo, a WalletHub analyst, said in a statement.

How to save on rent

WalletHub offered seven tips for saving money on rent.