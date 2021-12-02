Coventry

Residents in Part of Coventry Asked to Shelter in Place Amid Police Investigation

Police are investigating on Main Street in Coventry, they have closed part of the road and are asking residents to shelter in place.

Police said there is an active police investigation in the 1100 block of Main Street.

Main Street is closed between Route 275, or Stone House Road, and School Street and police are asking residents to shelter in place.

School buses are delayed in the area and will not be running until the situation is resolved, police said.

The first call came in at 3:30 a.m.

Police said no one has been evacuated and there's no immediate threat to the public.

No other details have been immediately released.

