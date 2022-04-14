Shelter in Place Lifted in Guilford

The shelter in place for Fitch Hill Road in Guilford has been lifted, police said. They were working to resolve an incident involving a barricaded person and said the scene is now safe.

Guilford police said they, as well as several other law enforcement and public safety officials, remained on Fitch Hill Road in Guilford Thursday morning and said law enforcement personnel remain at the scene for an ongoing investigation.

They responded Wednesday for a barricaded person who officials said appeared to have a gun.

The incident started around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Fire officials were dispatched to a fire on Route 80 Wednesday. Responding officers discovered a man with a gun outside the home, according to police.

Officials said the man then fled to a family member's home. The house that was on fire also belonged to the family, according to police.

Crisis negotiators and SWAT responded to talk with the man.

For hours, regional crisis negotiators attempted to reach the man who was inside with a family member. Police said no one was hurt.

Hemlock Avenue and part of Great Hill Road in the area of Hemlock Avenue were closed Thursday morning while personnel worked to resolve the incident.

School officials said Melissa Jones Elementary and Baldwin Middle School would have a regular school day but would forgo any outdoor activities until the situation is resolved.

They said all doors will remain locked as always.

Anyone needing assistance can call the Guilford Police Department at 203-453-8061.