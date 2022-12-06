Residents Invited to Holiday Open House at Governor's Residence

Connecticut residents are invited to attend the 32nd annual holiday open house at the Governor’s Residence on Saturday, Dec. 10.

The governor’s office said the residence, which is at 990 Prospect Ave. in Hartford, is ADA accessible and it will be decorated for the season and open to the public for tours on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The last two holiday open houses have been virtual due the pandemic, but it will be in-person this year.

“This is always an exciting and festive time of year, and I love having the opportunity to share the holiday spirit with the residents of Connecticut,” Gov. Lamont said in a statement. “Annie and I are happy to invite everyone to join in the spirit, view the seasonal Christmas trimmings that were generously donated by Connecticut growers and small businesses, and celebrate the season.”

The governor’s office said all of the decorations are donated at no cost to the state.

There is no fee and tickets are not needed.

Donations will be accepted on behalf of Operation E.L.F., an annual fundraising drive of the Connecticut Military Department that provides support to military families whose loved ones are deployed, preparing to deploy within the next six months, or recently returned from deployment.

Suggested donations include:

Financial contributions through checks that can be made payable to the Connecticut National Guard Foundation, Inc. (in the memo field, please write “Operation E.L.F.”)

Gift cards for grocery stores, department/home goods stores, pharmacies, gas stations, etc.

Contribution of services such as fuel oil, snow removal, and home maintenance services.

