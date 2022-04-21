westport

Residents Jump From Window; 50 Cats and Dogs Rescued When Fire Breaks Out in Westport

Fire on Post Road East in Westport
Westport Fire Department

Residents jumped from a window to escape a fire at a building in Westport Wednesday night and firefighters and police officers rescued around 50 dogs and cats from an animal boarding facility in the building.

Fire officials were dispatched to the mixed occupancy building on Post Road East at 11:43 p.m. and found heavy fire on the second floor.

The building housed a dog and cat boarding facility on the first floor and basement as well as an apartment on the second floor, fire officials said.

Firefighters attacked the fire with hoses.

Fire officials said the people on the second floor had escaped the fire.

The three occupants of the second-floor apartment woke when smoke detectors went off, but fire blocked the exit and they had to jump from a second-floor window to escape the fire, fire officials said.

The residents were treated at the scene by Westport EMS and did not need to be transported to the hospital.

Westport firefighters and police officers rescued and removed dogs and cats from the boarding facility.

The Westport fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.

The Westport Fire Department urges residents to ensure that they have working smoke detectors in their houses because they save lives.

