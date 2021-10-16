Residents of Bella Vista in New Haven Displaced Through Weekend Due to Faulty Electrical Circuit

Over 100 residents of Bella Vista in New Haven are displaced through the weekend after a faulty electrical circuit caused a loss of electricity on Friday.

City officials said the outage impacted 171 households and all of those people had to be relocated with family, friends or in hotels throughout the city and the region.

The owner of Bella Vista, Carabetta Companies, is assessing the problem, but at this time, it's unclear how long it will take to fix the electrical failure, according to the city. Residents are being told to plan to stay out through the weekend, they added.

The elevators in the building remain operable.

Several city departments are assisting during the outage to provide support and resources for the building's residents.

“Our primary goal is to make sure that we’re supporting Carabetta’s efforts to keep people safe,” Mayor Justin Elicker said in part in a statement.

Elicker said the city will remain involved and ensure Carabetta works to provide support until all of the residents are safely back in their homes.