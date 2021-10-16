new haven

Residents of Bella Vista in New Haven Displaced Through Weekend Due to Faulty Electrical Circuit

Getty Images

Over 100 residents of Bella Vista in New Haven are displaced through the weekend after a faulty electrical circuit caused a loss of electricity on Friday.

City officials said the outage impacted 171 households and all of those people had to be relocated with family, friends or in hotels throughout the city and the region.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

The owner of Bella Vista, Carabetta Companies, is assessing the problem, but at this time, it's unclear how long it will take to fix the electrical failure, according to the city. Residents are being told to plan to stay out through the weekend, they added.

The elevators in the building remain operable.

Local

Brookfield 17 mins ago

Brookfield Public Schools Investigate Alleged Relations Between Staff Member and Student

new haven 33 mins ago

27 Confirmed Cases of COVID-19, 138 Additional People Quarantining at New Haven Public Schools: Officials

Several city departments are assisting during the outage to provide support and resources for the building's residents.

“Our primary goal is to make sure that we’re supporting Carabetta’s efforts to keep people safe,” Mayor Justin Elicker said in part in a statement.

Elicker said the city will remain involved and ensure Carabetta works to provide support until all of the residents are safely back in their homes.

This article tagged under:

new havenbella vista
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us