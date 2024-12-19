West Hartford

Residents advised to stay away from bear in tree in West Hartford

By Angela Fortuna

West Hartford residents are being advised to stay away from a bear that is hanging out in a tree in a busy area of town.

Animal control officials said they have been inundated with calls about a young bear high up in a tree on Quaker Lane South.

>Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The bear has been hanging out in the Quaker Lane South, Flatbush Avenue, Sidney Avenue and Edgemont Avenue area.

Residents are being advised to stay bear aware. This means you shouldn't run up to the tree to take pictures and if the bear is coming down, give it space.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

"[The bear] does not want anything but to be left alone," West Hartford Animal Control said.

People should also make sure their trash and recycling bins are put away. If that isn't possible, animal control says you should spray in and around the cans with a bleach product.

Authorities said the bear will come down eventually once it's quiet.

Local

Hartford 7 mins ago

More CT utilities experience credit downgrades as lawmakers call for changes

NBC CT Responds 20 mins ago

Another family accuses cemetery of moving loved one's body

This article tagged under:

West Hartford
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us