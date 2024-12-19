Residents advised to stay away from bear in tree in West Hartford

West Hartford residents are being advised to stay away from a bear that is hanging out in a tree in a busy area of town.

Animal control officials said they have been inundated with calls about a young bear high up in a tree on Quaker Lane South.

The bear has been hanging out in the Quaker Lane South, Flatbush Avenue, Sidney Avenue and Edgemont Avenue area.

Residents are being advised to stay bear aware. This means you shouldn't run up to the tree to take pictures and if the bear is coming down, give it space.

"[The bear] does not want anything but to be left alone," West Hartford Animal Control said.

People should also make sure their trash and recycling bins are put away. If that isn't possible, animal control says you should spray in and around the cans with a bleach product.

Authorities said the bear will come down eventually once it's quiet.