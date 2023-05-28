WOODSTOCK

Residents Urged to Avoid County Road in Woodstock Due to a Structure Fire

A structure fire has closed County Road in Woodstock on Sunday afternoon and residents are being urged to avoid the area.

Firefighters from Woodstock and mutual aid from surrounding towns are currently at the structure fire.

At this time, County Road is closed at Route 169 and at Center School.

Residents are urged to avoid the area due to apparatus and personnel in the roadway.

It's unclear when the area will reopen.

Authorities have not released additional details about the fire.

