Responding to electric battery fires: ‘It's an evolving issue in the fire service'

Electric technology is all around us, from cars to scooters and bikes and even power tools. According to fire industry experts, they present their own challenges in fire suppression.

A recent potential solution was the usage of fire blankets, until the end of May when the Fire Research Safety Institute issued new guidance telling firefighters to avoid using the blankets for fear of gas build up underneath, creating its own hazard.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Firefighters were back to the drawing board.

“It’s frustrating for us because we don’t have the information to address an issue that is becoming more and more common in the fire service,” Brian Hurst, program manager for the Connecticut Fire Academy, said.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

At the Fire Academy, Hurst will tell you it’s hard because when it comes to training recruits for fire companies around the state, their hands are tied on battery fire training.

“It’s an evolving issue in the fire service, tactically we don’t have enough information to create good SOPs because of ongoing testing,” Hurst said.

When a new method or technology is developed for fighting electric battery fires, those methods are rigorously tested by groups like the Fire Protection Research Foundation and the Fire Research Safety Institute, among others.

“There are some things that were developed for the fire service with great intentions that we are finding sometimes can be a little more hazardous for us as responders,” Hurst said.

So far, it has been a test and reset approach as the technology continues to spread into the marketplace. After fire blanket usage presented potential hazards, current guidance and research still points to water to attempt to cool the blankets, and a let it burn approach.

‘It’s a challenge for the fire service to come up with procedures that are going to work,” Hurst said.

Industry leaders agree.

“Fire departments across the country, and really across the world are trying to scramble to find the appropriate response,” said Sean DeCrane, assistant to the general president of Health and Safety for the International Association of Firefighters.

He said current findings show water is still the best procedure and they are currently working on studies to continue to verify that understanding. But they are also continuing to research so they can update guidance as they learn more.

“Our members have been asking the IAFF what we should do in responding to an EV, and we really want to be assured of what we are recommending,” DeCrane said.

But he also noted they don’t want to be reactive as the technology evolves, they want to be proactive. To do that, collaboration is key, bringing the fire safety perspective to the fast-evolving industry.

That means collaboration, according to DeCrane. That work is already being done, but there is more collaboration to be done.

“We can see what can cause failure, we can see what failure looks like, we can see the challenges of the fire service, and we can make a decision that makes economical and safety sense,” DeCrane said.

DeCrane notes there is excitement around the new technology, but there hasn't been adequate stress testing done to best understand how it fails or why it fails. Some of these concerns and research will be addressed in the release of the IAFF Energy Hazard Guide that is set to release next week.

At the academy, Hurst said currently, the most they can offer is basic guidance around personal protective equipment (PPE), considerations for departments and resources for departments to explore.

For the consumer, they recommend following manufacturers guidance to avoid fire in the first place.

But they agree, they would like to be more involved for the safety of firefighters, and the public.

“We need to be involved in the manufacturing process to ask what some of the safety considerations of this are and ask some of those 'what if?' questions,” Hurst said.