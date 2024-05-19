Restaurant and apartment damaged in Norwalk fire

A fire damaged a restaurant and an apartment in a mixed occupancy building in Norwalk on Sunday.

Firefighters were called to the 200 block of Liberty Square around 10:10 a.m. for a fire at a two-story mixed occupancy building. Multiple 911 callers reported seeing smoke coming from the roof of the building.

At the building, crews found heavy smoke coming from the roof with flames coming out of the top of a large kitchen exhaust system. Investigators said the fire was located in the kitchen exhaust system and extended into the floors and walls of the second floor.

More than two dozen firefighters brought the flames under control in about an hour.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Fire officials said the restaurant and second floor apartment are moderately damaged. Two people are currently displaced.

The fire remains under investigation.