Norwalk

Restaurant and apartment damaged in Norwalk fire

By Cailyn Blonstein

News 12 Connecticut

A fire damaged a restaurant and an apartment in a mixed occupancy building in Norwalk on Sunday.

Firefighters were called to the 200 block of Liberty Square around 10:10 a.m. for a fire at a two-story mixed occupancy building. Multiple 911 callers reported seeing smoke coming from the roof of the building.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

At the building, crews found heavy smoke coming from the roof with flames coming out of the top of a large kitchen exhaust system. Investigators said the fire was located in the kitchen exhaust system and extended into the floors and walls of the second floor.

More than two dozen firefighters brought the flames under control in about an hour.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Fire officials said the restaurant and second floor apartment are moderately damaged. Two people are currently displaced.

The fire remains under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Norwalk
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us