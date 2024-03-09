Restaurant owner arrested in connection to deadly shooting in West Haven

A restaurant owner has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in West Haven last November.

Officers received multiple 911 calls reporting a fight in a parking lot of the Tropical Caribbean Restaurant on Campbell Avenue shortly after 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023.

Once in the area, police said they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries and later died.

While investigating, police obtained multiple arrest warrants including one for the owner of the Tropical Caribbean Restaurant, Juan Reyes.

On Friday, officers were helping the state Liquor Control Division and Department of Labor at the restaurant. Reyes was taken into custody and was served with the warrant.

Reyes is facing charges including possession of an assault weapon, illegally altering or removing identification marks on a firearm and possession of a high capacity magazine. He was held on bond.

The homicide investigation is ongoing. More arrests are expected.

According to police, the Tropical Caribbean Restaurant has been temporarily closed due to violations with the state Department of Labor.