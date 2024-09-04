Restaurant owners impacted by floods give back to one another

In the towns impacted by the devastating floods two weeks ago, business owners are coming together to support one another.

The Greeks in Shelton started a trend of visiting restaurants that were hit hard by the affects of the floods last month, from damaged shops to road closures that cut off their customers.

“You never know how great people are until something like this happens,” said Michael Manion, co-owner of The Greeks. “We heard Lake Zoar had a lot of trouble with people getting there, and just being so affected by the floods, me and the other owner decided to go up there and just get lunch.”

The Lake Zoar Drive-In had both routes to them cut off when roads and bridges were washed away. Business halted for almost a week. That’s why The Greeks owners visited once they were reopened, and posted it to Facebook.

“It just kind of took off and spun around from there,” Manion said.

On Wednesday, employees and owners from Lake Zoar and The Greeks went to Nardelli’s in Oxford for lunch to pay it forward.

Nardelli’s is across the street from a bridge that was washed away. The road closure caused them to lose 60-70% of their business, and they had to cut staff.

“A lot of people are saying it’s a historic flood, but I think it’s historic how a lot of people have come together and overcome things together in such a way,” said Jeff Labrabor, manager at Nardelli’s.

They’re among the businesses who’ve applied for a state-funded micro-grant that aims to help businesses get back on their feet.

As of noon Wednesday, 30 hours after the application portal opened, 108 applications have been submitted, according to the Women’s Business Development Council. An additional 85 applications have been started but are not yet submitted.

Applications will be accepted until the state-provided funds are exhausted, the council said.

On Sunday, the Oxford community will come together again as a local baker is among those planning a meal for those most impacted by the floods.

“We’ve been supplying meals, care packages, and we’re planning a large community dinner for this Sunday, just as a place where people who are affected by the flood can come and have a hot meal,” said Molly Delong, owner of Molly’s Bakery. “Just a little bit of community support really helps people feel that people are behind them when they’re struggling.”