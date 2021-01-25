Restaurants Can Now Apply for New Grants Through CT Restaurant Relief Fund

The Connecticut Restaurant Association announced new opportunities for restaurants in need of financial aid on Monday.

Connecticut restaurants can now apply online for a chance to receive a $5,000 grant through the CT Restaurant Relief Fund.

To qualify for one of the grants, a restaurant must be located in Connecticut, have seen at least 25% sales loss in 2020 compared to 2019 OR business opened after October 1, 2019, and have remained open providing modified service. For more details on how to apply, visit https://www.ctrestaurantrelief.org/.

DoorDash announced a $500,000 contribution to kick off the fund, part of the company's Main Street Strong pledge, a $10 million grant program to help restaurants in cities across the country.

“In the midst of historically challenging times for local restaurants, DoorDash’s contribution to the Connecticut Restaurant Relief Fund will provide much needed financial support for local businesses throughout our state,” said Executive Director Scott Dolch of the Connecticut Restaurant Association. “Throughout the pandemic, restaurants have worked tirelessly to stay in business while keeping their customers and staff safe. We look forward to growing this fund, so we can help even more restaurants as they fight every day to survive this pandemic, so they can be part of our economic recovery in the months and years ahead.”

The Connecticut Restaurant Association estimates that hundreds of Connecticut restaurants have closed during the pandemic and worry that ongoing COVID-19 restrictions will continue to hamper the industry.

The Association aims to work with other partners to provide additional support in the future.